$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 291.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. TheStreet downgraded Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,775. Townsquare Media has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

