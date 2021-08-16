$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. First Busey reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of BUSE stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $23.58. 156,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,302. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Busey during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

