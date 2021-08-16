$0.81 EPS Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.57. Darling Ingredients reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

