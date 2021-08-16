0xBitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $711,520.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $711,520.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00928916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00110194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046854 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

