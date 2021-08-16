$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $987.99 million to $1.04 billion. Paychex posted sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $74,226,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $69,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,706,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.17. 822,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,938. Paychex has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

