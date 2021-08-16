$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Medpace posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 13,962.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.30.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

