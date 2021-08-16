$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

NYSE MTH traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. 141,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,137. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

