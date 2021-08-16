$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $31.84. 13,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

