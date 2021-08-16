$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. KB Home posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KB Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in KB Home by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $40,317,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.48. 69,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,074. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.