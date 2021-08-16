-$1.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce ($1.78) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,885. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Sierra Oncology news, CEO Stephen George Dilly bought 5,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 445,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 126,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

