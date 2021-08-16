$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on JBLU. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

JBLU stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares in the company, valued at $909,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,712 shares of company stock worth $565,072. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

