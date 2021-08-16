$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the highest is $12.40 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $8.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $51.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.70 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $61.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

