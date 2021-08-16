1,233 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,233 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.86 on Monday, reaching $229.60. The company had a trading volume of 333,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914,343. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. lifted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

