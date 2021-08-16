125,537 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 125,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Separately, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

IAS stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IAS. Barclays raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.