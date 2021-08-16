$128.95 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to announce $128.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.10 million to $130.80 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $130.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year sales of $510.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $518.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $483.60 million to $531.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 34,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. 7,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,528. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.