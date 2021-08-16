13,744 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

