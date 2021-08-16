$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $530.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,801. Enerpac Tool Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

