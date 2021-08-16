$154.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $154.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.30 million to $155.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $143.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $618.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $624.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $645.62 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

SBRA traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,292. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.53 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.