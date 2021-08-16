$190.28 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce sales of $190.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.30 million and the highest is $193.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $183.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $759.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $749.80 million to $767.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $750.35 million, with estimates ranging from $739.00 million to $764.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FMBI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,432. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

