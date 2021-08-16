19,896 Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 135,384 shares during the last quarter. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 in the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $15.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.