$2.23 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report $2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $2.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

WAL traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.96. 432,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $109.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

