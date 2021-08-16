$24.95 Million in Sales Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will announce $24.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $28.40 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $143.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $165.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $198.01 million, with estimates ranging from $151.40 million to $253.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.61. 465,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,534. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.