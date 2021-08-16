$243.56 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post $243.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $243.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.68 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $126.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $903.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.98 million to $907.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $869.62 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

SIMO traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $81.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

