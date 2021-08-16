24,669 Shares in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Purchased by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FICS stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $36.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

