24,958 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter worth $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in JD.com by 30.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 21.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 10.9% during the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

