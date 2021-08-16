$26.90 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will announce sales of $26.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $22.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year sales of $102.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.10 million to $103.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $115.05 million, with estimates ranging from $111.30 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

O2Micro International stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 469.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 124,842 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $3,631,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 120.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 95,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

