2,800 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $113.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.73 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,749 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

