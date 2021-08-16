$3.06 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.29. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.52 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.63 to $14.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

