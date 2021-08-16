$30.98 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will announce $30.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.95 million and the highest is $31.50 million. CEVA posted sales of $24.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $118.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. CEVA’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEVA. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

CEVA traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $44.11. 5,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,477. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

