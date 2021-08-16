$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report sales of $34.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $36.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $493.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

