3,537 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after purchasing an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after purchasing an additional 462,474 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $62.40 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

