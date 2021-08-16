3,718 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.47. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,377 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

