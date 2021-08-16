$4.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93. Cummins reported earnings of $3.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $237.15. 2,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

