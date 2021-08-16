$474.07 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $474.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $500.30 million and the lowest is $457.92 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $418.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 33.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CODI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. 69,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.23 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

