4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) PT Raised to GBX 3,700

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised 4imprint Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,840 ($37.10).

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 3,000 ($39.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of £842.58 million and a PE ratio of 379.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,740.29. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,230 ($42.20).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.83 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

