$542.96 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce sales of $542.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.40 million. Dropbox reported sales of $487.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $236,146.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock worth $4,947,902 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 155,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Dropbox by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 712,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 134,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,301,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,031. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

