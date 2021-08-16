5,437 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.85. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

