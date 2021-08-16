59,891 Shares in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGOX opened at $26.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

