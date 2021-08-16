600 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Generac stock opened at $414.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.