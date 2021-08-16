$693.23 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report sales of $693.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $669.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $708.00 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $590.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after buying an additional 1,231,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after buying an additional 93,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 275,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,904. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.