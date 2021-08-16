$84.95 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $84.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the highest is $85.00 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $330.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $330.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $351.05 million, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $351.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of VBTX opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.75. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,385. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,705,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 21.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,056,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

