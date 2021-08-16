8,766 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,823. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,324 shares of company stock worth $374,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.