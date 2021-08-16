$88.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to post sales of $88.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.13 million and the highest is $88.95 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $70.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $389.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,047 shares of company stock worth $2,319,538. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $870.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

