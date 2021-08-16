8,837 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,837 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $113.78 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $10,452,662.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

