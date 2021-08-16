89,263 Shares in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOXX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,840,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,128,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,097,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in VOXX International by 700.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 49,900 shares of company stock worth $558,821. Company insiders own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

VOXX stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.38. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $137.06 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

