8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Up 50.7% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $728,506.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001487 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.