9,020 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,701,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 80,981.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 262,379 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 258,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoGames by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NeoGames currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $45.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.35.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

