950 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Purchased by Defender Capital LLC.

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.46. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

