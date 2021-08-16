ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in ABB were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,177. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

