Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 79,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.